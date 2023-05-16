Two arrested in Greensburg armed robbery investigation

Two Indianapolis residents were arrested last week in an investigation into a Greensburg armed robbery.

The Greensburg Police Department repots that they were called to a gas station on North Michigan Avenue at 1:30 a.m. in the morning on May 4th about an armed robbery. Police say that a woman convinced a store clerk to step outside, while a man went behind the counter taking lottery tickets. The clerk and store customers confronted the two and a struggle began. During that fight a suspect brandished a gun, police say.

Police identified the two as 19-year-old Rhylee Haxby and 26-year-old Tyler Davis and arrest warrants were issued. Davis was arrested on May 8th in Hamilton County and Haxby was arrested on Tuesday in Greensburg.

Davis is facing charges or robbery, theft, battery and a firearms violation while Haxby is being charged with robbery and theft.