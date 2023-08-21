Two arrested in Decatur County Jail smuggling plot

Decatur County officials say two people have been arrested in an attempt to bribe jail officers to bring contraband into the jail.

According to the Decaur County Sheriff’s Department, the incident started on August 10th, when an inmate handed a note to a jail deputy, urging the officer to call a number, set up a meeting and receive a package to be smuggled into the jail. In exchange, the officer would be paid $2,000. The jail officer informed the supervisor and investigators began monitoring communications arranging the drop off.

On Thursday evening, deputies arrested the inmate, 43-year-old William D. Shelton and 38-year-old John R. Yorn on charges of bribery and attempted trafficking with an inmate.