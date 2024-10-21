Two arrested in child abuse investigation

An investigation into possible child neglect led to the arrest of a Columbus couple last week.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to Nexus Park on Wednesday about a child with suspicious marks. Investigators noticed red marks and bruises on th boy’s arms, face and torso. A medical exam also revealed broken ribs and the wounds appear to have been cause by the 2-year-old boy being struck with a cord.

The child was taken into protective custody with a family member.

The investigation led to the arrest of the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Hanna McBride and her husband, 22-year-old Juan M. Villeda Gomez Thursday on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent. Police say that the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Police commended the witness who reported the abuse, saying that in Indiana everyone has an obligation to make a report when you have a ““reason to believe that a child is a victim of child abuse or neglect.” If you see a situation, you can make a report to the police or to the Indiana Department of Child Services.