Two arrested in Bartholomew County counterfeit drug investigation

Mykenzie Brookover

Two Columbus residents have been arrested in an investigation into the sale of counterfeit pain killers.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation began last year with a tip about narcotics sales at a home in the 4500 block of Juniper Court. A search warrant was served at the home and 130 counterfeit oxycodone pills were recovered by the Columbus SWAT Team along with a digital scale and packaging materials.

On Tuesday, police arrested 25-year-old Blaine Sims at the home and 23-year-old Mykenzie Brookover was arrested during a traffic stop, which recovered over 170 counterfeit oxycodone pills.

Police say that the seized narcotics seized have a street value of more than $4,500.

Blaine Sims

Authorities say that counterfeit pills have been associated with multiple overdoses and overdose deaths in Bartholomew County in recent years. These particular pills are round and blue with the letter “M” and number “30” imprinted on them.

Sims and Brookover are facing preliminary charges of dealing in and possessing narcotics, as well as maintaining a common nuisance and for possessing drug paraphernalia.

The case was investigated by the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, which is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, Columbus Police and the county prosecutor’s office targeting dangerous drugs in the city and county.

Photos courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.