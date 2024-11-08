Two arrested here after Kentucky armed robbery, truck theft

A police search for armed robbery suspects that began in Kentucky ended in a police chase and crash in Jennings County.

According to the Indiana State Police, Indiana dispatchers were contacted at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night by Bullitt County Kentucky deputies who asked Indiana officers to be on the lookout for two suspects in a stolen pickup that was believed to be in Scottsburg. Scottsburg police and Scott County deputies found the suspects in a fast-food restaurant parking lot. And when the suspects saw the officers, they took off, ending up heading north on State Road 3 into Jefferson and then Jennings counties at nearly 100mph.

Troopers used a maneuver to drive the truck off the road near County Road 650S. The driver, 45-year-old Daniel York of Evansville, attempted to run from the scene but was caught by officers with the Austin Police Department. A passenger, 62-year-old Everett Kline from Wheelersburg, Ohio was taken into custody.

Both had outstanding warrants and are facing charges for possessing stolen property and a stolen vehicle. York is also being accused of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle with endangerment, reckless driving injuring a passenger and operating a vehicle while impaired.