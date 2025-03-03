Two arrested for drugs in apartment parking lot

Two people were arrested last week at a Columbus apartment complex, after a deputy found them with drugs in the parking lot.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the incident began around 2:30 a.m. in the morning Wednesday when the deputy found Timeeka Ramsey and Richard A. Clark in a vehicle in the parking lot at the Arbors at Water’s Edge Apartments. The deputy recognized that Ramsey was wanted on five outstanding Bartholomew County warrants.

After a search of the vehicle, police discovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and a digital scale.

The 39-year-old Ramsey was arrested on charges of dealing in methamphetamine and narcotics, as well as for possessing the drugs. She was already wanted on warrants for possession of drugs, visiting a common nuisance and for battery resulting in bodily injury.

The 44-year-old Clark, also of Columbus, was arrested on charges for possessing methamphetamine and a narcotic.