Two arrested after traffic stop on Interstate 65
Two people were arrested Sunday night after a traffic stop on Interstate 65 in Bartholomew County uncovered drugs and a stolen gun in their vehicle.
According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Interstate 65 at about 11:22 p.m. Sunday night after noticing the license plate light was out. The driver, 41-year-old Justin Walls of Muncie allegedly admitted to having a methamphetamine pipe in the vehicle.
A search uncovered methamphetamine, a pipe and a handgun which had been reported stolen in Muncie. Authorities also discovered that Walls is a convicted felon with a domestic battery conviction, which means he can’t possess a firearm.
A passenger, 35-year-old Hailey Antrim of Muncie was also found to be carrying methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.Hailey Antrim. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department
Walls was arrested on charges of being a felon in Possession of a Firearm, theft of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended.
Antrim is being accused of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Bartholomew County Sheriff Chris Lane says that the combination of a felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics presents a danger to the community. And he said that getting stolen firearms off the street is a priority for law enforcement nationally and locally.
Evidence photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.