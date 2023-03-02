Two arrested after traffic stop on Interstate 65

Justin Walls. photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department

Two people were arrested Sunday night after a traffic stop on Interstate 65 in Bartholomew County uncovered drugs and a stolen gun in their vehicle.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Interstate 65 at about 11:22 p.m. Sunday night after noticing the license plate light was out. The driver, 41-year-old Justin Walls of Muncie allegedly admitted to having a methamphetamine pipe in the vehicle.

A search uncovered methamphetamine, a pipe and a handgun which had been reported stolen in Muncie. Authorities also discovered that Walls is a convicted felon with a domestic battery conviction, which means he can’t possess a firearm.

A passenger, 35-year-old Hailey Antrim of Muncie was also found to be carrying methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Hailey Antrim. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department

Walls was arrested on charges of being a felon in Possession of a Firearm, theft of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended.

Antrim is being accused of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Chris Lane says that the combination of a felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics presents a danger to the community. And he said that getting stolen firearms off the street is a priority for law enforcement nationally and locally.

Evidence photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.