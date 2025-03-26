Two arrested after traffic stop in drug-dealing investigation

Two Bartholomew County men have been arrested on drug related charges after a traffic stop Monday.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers and deputies with the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team had been investigating 35-year-old Christopher Neal of Columbus and had developed information that he was dealing drugs. Police found Neal driving Monday night Near South Cherry and South Streets.

A police dog alerted to the smell of drugs in the vehicle and a search uncovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, digital scales and packaging materials.

Neal was arrested on preliminary charges including for possessing and dealing in narcotics and meth, as well as for possessing the paraphernalia.

A passenger, 33 year old Leland Watson of Hope is being accused of possessing narcotics.

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the city police department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office targeting the manufacturing and abuse of dangerous drugs in the community.