Two arrested after investigation into business thefts

Two people were arrested in Jennings County last week, after an investigation into the theft of hundreds of pounds of copper wire and tools in Jennings and Decatur counties over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

According to Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies began investigating last Monday after thefts were reported from multiple construction companies at the South Eastern Purdue Agricultural Center in Butlerville over the weekend. Three separate companies were hit for more than $63,500 dollars in thefts. Decatur County deputies also reported thefts in their county over the weekend as well, and authorities identified 41 year old Ryan Beeman of North Vernon as a suspect.

Deputies began searching for Beeman and a warrant for Beeman was served at a home where he was located on Thursday. As he was taken into custody, police found items stolen from both counties and a second search warrant led to police recovering more stolen property. Authorities believe that Beeman stole more than $10 thousand dollars in wire, burned it down and then sold the 362 pounds of copper to a scrapyard for about $1,000.

Beeman was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, theft and for a warrant out of Decatur County.

At the home, police also found 38-year-old Shaun Webb who was taken into custody during the search and found to be carrying meth and drug paraphernalia. He is facing charges for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.