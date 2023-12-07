Two arrested after Columbus traffic stop

Two people are facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop Tuesday night in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at about 9 p.m. Tuesday night near Eighth Street and Central Place. After talking with the driver and passenger, a police dog alerted to the smell of narcotics inside the vehicle.

The driver, 46-year-old Angela K. Spencer of Columbus refused to get out of the vehicle and was arrested after a short struggle with police. A search revealed several clear plastic bags containing about 60 grams of methamphetamine.

Officers also discovered a syringe containing meth near where the passenger, 47-year-old Jerry W. Cossell of Columbus was sitting.

Spencer is being accused of dealing in and possessing methamphetamine as well as resisting law enforcement. Cossell is being accused of possessing meth and the injection device.