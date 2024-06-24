Two arrested after Columbus SWAT team raid

Columbus Police Department Press Release

Two Columbus residents are in custody after the Columbus Police Department (CPD) SWAT Team executed a search warrant at their home. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into the burglary of a local business earlier in the month.

On June 12th, 2024, Columbus Police Officers took a burglary report of a business in the 4500 block of N Long Road. Later. It was discovered there were tools missing and they had video footage of the two suspects. Investigators from the CPD Intelligence Led Policing (ILP) Unit and the Criminal Investigations Division were able to identify Brian Sheckles, 24, of Trafalgar, and Anthony Sanabria, 27, of Columbus, as the suspects who entered the business.

Brian Sheckles was previously arrested by CPD officers on an unrelated preliminary charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 Felony, on June 18th and remains in the Bartholomew County Jail.

On June 21st, investigators secured a search warrant for Sanabria’s home, located at 4972 North 150 West Lot 14, to search for the stolen tools. The CPD SWAT Team carried out the search warrant later that day, and Sanabria and Nicole Hernandez, 41 of Columbus, were initially detained. During the initial search drugs were discovered, and the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) obtained a subsequent search warrant. f

From the second warrant, officers were able to find drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun at the residence.

Sanabria was arrested for the preliminary charge of burglary, a Level 5 Felony. Hernandez was arrested and preliminarily charged with maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 Felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 Felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges for all three people are possible.