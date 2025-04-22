Two arrested after children found in car with pounds of marijuana

Two parents were arrested in Bartholomew County Sunday after deputies found more than 15 pounds of marijuana and related products in their vehicle, along with two young children.

According to the Bartholomew County Sherriff’s Department, a deputy noticed a vehicle cross the centerline on North Indianapolis Road at about 7:03 p.m. Sunday night and continue to swerve in the lane. Suspecting the driver could be intoxicated, the deputy stopped the vehicle near the intersection with Carl Miske Drive.

The deputy spoke with the driver and noticed signs he was impaired. The deputy also noticed the smell of marijuana in the vehicle, along with a female passenger and two children who were 3 years and about two months old.

A search of the vehicle uncovered about 16 pounds of marijuana, more than 2,000 THC vape pens, about 1 pound of THC wax and other marijuana related items. Authorities also found $4,775 in cash.

The driver, 19-year-old Trevor H. Kennedy and the passenger, 20-year-old Justice F. Goodwin, both of Columbus, were taken into custody. The children were taken into the custody of the Department of Child Services who made arrangements for their care by family members.

A search warrant was served at their home in the 4000 block of North County Road 150W. During that search 10 more pounds of marijuana was located along with a firearm, additional marijuana/THC products and further evidence that indicated that they were dealing marijuana.

Kennedy was arrested and is facing preliminary charges of: Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated with Endangerment, Dealing Marijuana, Neglect of a Dependent and Maintaining a Common Nuisance as well as for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.

Goodwin is being accused of Dealing Marijuana, Neglect of a Dependent and Maintaining a Common Nuisance as well as for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.

Evidence photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.