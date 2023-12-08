Two arrested after chase through Decatur, Shelby counties

A couple was arrested after fleeing from a stolen car on Interstate 74 after a Decatur County deputy first noticed the vehicle was driving with only one headlight.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, the incident started at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the deputy noticed the missing light and that the driver was speeding. The deputy pulled the vehicle over, but after momentarily stopping, the driver took off at speeds of up to 110 mph, heading into Shelby County. Shelby County deputies used tire deflation devices to bring the vehicle to a stop, but a man and a woman carrying an infant jumped out of the passenger side door and ran from the vehicle.

Deputies captured the man, who was identified as 21-year-old Joseph L. Butler of Indianapolis. The woman, 22 year old Tyshiana A.S. Fultz, also of Indianapolis was soon found. The 11-month old baby was determined to be the couple’s child.

Deputies say that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Marion County and that Butler was wanted on two outstanding Marion County warrants. A search of the vehicle recovered a magazine for a firearm and a search of the area where Butler was captured recovered a weapon that matched the magazine.

Butler was arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Neglect of a Dependent, Resisting Law Enforcement and possession of Marijuana.

Fultz is being accused of resisting Law Enforcement, neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana and reckless driving.

Their child was taken into protective custody by the Indiana Department of Child Services.