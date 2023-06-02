Two arrested after car chase through yards and crash in Columbus

Nicholas Shutters. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department

Two men were captured after a car chase and crash in Columbus Wednesday.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle he believed to be carrying a suspect wanted for outstanding warrants at about 7:32 p.m. Wednesday near Ninth Street and McClure Road. But rather than stop, the driver took off, driving through yards and crashing into a fence.

After the crash, both of the occupants tried to run away but were soon captured.

The driver, 27-year-old Nicholas Shutters of Columbus allegedly swallowed methamphetamine during the incident and was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. He is facing charges of resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, obstruction of justice, reckless driving and possession of methamphetamine. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants from Bartholomew and Jackson counties.

The passenger, 44-year-old Charles Barr Jr of Columbus was arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement.

Charles Barr Jr. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.