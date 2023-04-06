Welfare check leads to arrest of two in Jennings County

Robert Redmond. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.

A check on the welfare of two unconscious Jennings County residents in a vehicle led to the arrest of the two on drug charges.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies went to a home in Campbell Township Tuesday after two separate reports from witnesses about a suspicious vehicle with unconscious people inside. The first deputy to arrive found two people who were non-responsive and a gun on the dash of the vehicle. More deputies were called to the scene and they could see drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.

The two were checked and did not require medical attention, but a search of the vehicle recovered the drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and the firearm.

Robert Redmond was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia as well as maintaining a Common Nuisance. Jennifer Jones is accused of possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia as well as visiting a common nuisance.

Jennifer Jones. Courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department