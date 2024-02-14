Two arrested after Bartholomew County traffic stop on I-65

Two Jefferson County residents were arrested Monday after a traffic stop in Bartholomew County.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 65 in southern Bartholomew County at about 9 a.m. Monday morning after noticing a traffic violation. The trooper found that one of the men, 37-year-old Robert McGaughey, of Dupont was wanted on a Jefferson County warrant for maintaining a common nuisance.

State Police dog Bosco was brought to the scene and alerted to the smell of illegal drugs inside the vehicle. A search found methamphetamine, syringes and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, 26-year-old Dahlia Jester of Madison was taken into custody for the drugs and McGaughey for the outstanding warrant. At the Bartholomew County Jail, a search found Jester was carrying about 10 grams of methamphetamine.

Jester is facing preliminary charges of trafficking with an inmate, and for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.