Two arrested after 911 hang-up calls in Jennings County

Jennings County deputies report that two men were arrested recently on domestic battery charges, both after separate incidents with 911 hang-up calls.

Last Wednedsay, a deputy responded to a 911 hang-up call in Geneva Township. That led to the arrest of James D. Arnold on a felony charge of domestic battery with a prior offense.

Again on Saturday, deputies investigated a 911 hang-up call in Geneva Township. That investigation led to the arrest of Martin Ramirez on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Photos courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.

Martin Ramirez James D. Arnold