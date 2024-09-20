Two alternatives being considered for ColumBUS routes

The city of Columbus is looking at two possible changes to revamp the city transit system. Consultants working on a route study for the ColumBUS system unveiled their recommendations earlier this week including routes to Walesboro and Edinburgh.

The goal is to make the system more efficient, ultimately getting more people where they are going more quickly. The study by RLS & Associates found that the system provides more than 200 thousand rides a year and the buses generally focus on areas of the community with high population density, low incomes and where people do not own their own vehicle. Overall residents find the buses reliable, clean, safe and get them where they need to go.

The system now operates five fixed routes and a Call a Bus service for the elderly and those with disabilities.

Some of the recurring suggestions found during the study are a lack of buses running to the Walesboro area along with Edinburgh and Hope.

The first option being considered would have four fixed routes, but would add new service to Walesboro and Edinburgh and paratransit through the Call a Bus program. The second alternative would also add the service to Walesboro and Edinburgh along with the paratransit, but would reduce the system to three fixed routes and add a new curb to curb paid service, where you could call a city driver to pick you up.

Matt Dudukovich, head of the city transit system, said that planners will likely make a decision next month on either plan and may begin operating a pilot program before the end of the year. Any permanent changes would be put in place in the first quarter of 2025 after being signed off on by the city’s Board of Works and City Council.