Turkey Trot 5k Thursday to help raise scholarship funds

Columbus Parks and Recreation will be holding its annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.

You can take part in the 5k Run/Walk starting at Hamilton Community Center & Ice Arena on Lincoln Park Drive at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning.

There will also be a virtual element. You are encouraged to post photos or videos of your 5K run or walk with your family and friends before Sunday.

Donations will be accepted for the Chuck Wilt Youth Scholarship Fund. The fund approves up to $140 per child per calendar year to cover the cost of sports or recreation programs they may not otherwise be able to experience.

Pre-registration is encouraged. You can find more information here.