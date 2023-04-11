Trump seeks to bar Pence testimony at grand jury

Former President Trump is trying to stop his vice president and Columbus native Mike Pence from testifying in the special counsel’s January 6th investigation.

Trump’s legal team on Monday appealed a judge’s decision ordering Pence to testify in the investigation of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, citing executive privilege. Pence last week said he would not appeal the order and will comply with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s subpoena. It’s unclear when Pence would appear before the grand jury.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks.