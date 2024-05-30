Trump found guilty on all counts

Former President Trump has been found guilty in his New York criminal hush money case. The New York jury just returned its verdict. He could face four years in prison depending on the judge’s sentence, which is set for July 11th. The judge has the discretion to reduce his sentence to a fine, probation or supervision. Trump’s attorney argued for a motion of acquittal, but the judge denied it. This was the first time an American president stood trial in a criminal case. Trump is guilty of falsifying records before the 2016 election to hide payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.