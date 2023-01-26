Trump defends Pence after classified documents discovery

Former President Donald Trump is defending his former Vice President Mike Pence after it was revealed that classified documents were found at Pence’s Carmel, Indiana home.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that Pence, a Columbus native, is an innocent man who has never done “anything knowingly dishonest in his life.” The Department of Justice and FBI have launched a probe into how the documents wound up at Pence’s home.

Former Presidents Clinton, Obama and both Bushes have no classified documents from their times in office. That’s according to representatives for each former President who told CNN they returned any such documents when they left office. The representatives said no searches of their homes and offices are being conducted.

Special counsels for the Department of Justice are currently investigating documents found at the residencies of President Biden and former President Trump.