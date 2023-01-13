Truck fire endangers sleeping drivers at rest stop

A semi-truck fire threatened other vehicles at the northbound Interstate 65 rest stop in Bartholomew County yesterday morning.

According to reports from the sheriff’s department and firefighters, deputies and German Township firefighters were called to the rest stop at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, and found a tractor-trailer on fire. Deputies cleared the parking area, where other drivers were sleeping in their vehicles.

Columbus Township Fire and Rescue firefighters arrived to help and the fire was extinguished within about 10 minutes of the firefighters arriving.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Other agencies assisting at the scene included Harrison Township and Clifford firefighters and Columbus Police.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.