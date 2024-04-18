Troopers from local district honored by state police

Several area state troopers were recognized at the Indiana State Police annual awards ceremony.

Trooper Payton Utterback was selected as the Versailles District’s Trooper of the District for this year. He was cited for his work in criminal investigations and traffic enforcement. Utterback graduated from Franklin Community High School and Indiana State University. He also has served in the Air National Guard. He and his wife live in Bartholomew County. Utterback is a two year veteran of the Indiana State Police. He is a two year veteran of the police force.

Trooper Clayton Saltzman received he “DUI Award” for the district Saltzman is a two and a half year veteran of the Indiana State Police.

Master Motor Carrier Inspector Mary Eglen was chosen as the recipient of the Ralph R. “Ray” Reed Motor Carrier Inspector of the Year. She is primarily assigned to the I-65 Northbound Scales near Seymour. The award recognizes motor carriers for their dedication to keeping roadways safe by enforcing the commercial motor vehicle safety regulations. She is a 34 year veteran of the Indiana State Police.