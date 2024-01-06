Troopers educating truckers to notice human trafficking

Indiana State Police are taking part in a campaign next week to raise awareness of human trafficking.

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division of the state police is partnering with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance for the initiative from Monday through Friday next week. While conducting commercial motor vehicle inspections state police will be distributing outreach materials to drivers. Police say commercial drivers are in a unique position to identify potential incidents of human trafficking. The goal of the campaign is to give drivers the tools to recognize and report signs of human trafficking.

The alliance and the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division collaborate with the Truckers Against Trafficking group in the fight against human trafficking.

You can get more information at https://truckersagainsttrafficking.org