Troopers: Columbus man arrested on child porn charges

Indiana State Police Press Release

Yesterday, a Columbus, Indiana man was arrested on felony charges following a six-month investigation by Indiana State Police Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Earlier this year, Detective Robert Whyte began an investigation after the Indiana State Police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated that a social media application discovered that a user was sharing images of possible child pornography to other users.

After multiple search warrants and subpoenas were issued and served, the potential suspect was identified as Michael E. Lawless, age 56, Columbus, Indiana.

Yesterday, Investigators with the Indiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Secret Service, served additional search warrants on Lawless in Bartholomew County.

At the conclusion of the search warrants, Michael E. Lawless was arrested on felony charges of distribution and possession of child pornography. He was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where he was incarcerated pending an initial court appearance in Bartholomew County.

The Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office also assisted in this investigation.

The Indiana ICAC Task Force is a multiagency task force that investigates and prosecutes persons who use the internet to exploit children. The Indiana State Police oversees the task force.

The Indiana ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The NCMEC website can be accessed through the ICAC Task Force website located at internetcrimesagainstkids.com. Suspected criminal activity may also be reported to your local law enforcement agency.