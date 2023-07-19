Troopers: Be careful of stop sign change in I-65 construction zone

Indiana State Police are warning drivers to be careful in the Interstate 65 construction zone at the Columbus exits at State Road 46.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said on social media that troopers and Bartholomew County deputies have responded to multiple accidents in the construction zone since recent traffic pattern changes. Those accidents are happening at the northbound ramp onto the interstate from State Road 46 where temporary stop signs have been installed.

Wheeles said that although there are warning signs alerting drivers to the upcoming stop, in only a few minutes on the scene yesterday that he saw numerous vehicles ignoring the stop signs entirely.

He urged drivers to obey the stop signs which are meant to protect drivers so they can safely get onto the interstate. And he warned drivers on northbound Interstate 65 to take extreme caution when coming up on the construction zone and to watch for merging traffic.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police.