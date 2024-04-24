Troopers arrest Bartholomew County man on child sex charges

A Bartholomew County man has been arrested on child molesting charges after an investigation by Indiana State Police.

According to state troopers, the investigation began in August after allegations were reported to the agency. The investigation concluded that 20 year old Jayden K. Hardwick had improper contact with two juveniles in Bartholomew County. The findings of the investigation were turned over to the Bartholomew County prosecutor’s office and a warrant was issued for Hardwick on two felony counts of child molesting and one charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Troopers arrested Hardwick on Friday afternoon.