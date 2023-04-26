Trooper shoots at vehicle during Bartholomew/Decatur chase

A Madison man is under arrest after a shot was fired by an Indiana State Police trooper last night in Bartholomew County.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident started around 10:30 p.m. last night when Hope police tried to stop a car. However the driver refused to stop and took off. Other agencies joined the pursuit as police chased the vehicle for about 30 minutes through Bartholomew and Decatur counties.

Police say that the chase entered a residential neighborhood on Peach Court in Columbus at about 11 p.m. The vehicle drove through yards and circled homes before driving back toward officers. Police say that the vehicle drove toward a state trooper who was standing outside his vehicle. The troper fired at least one shot from his department handgun.

Police say neither the driver nor the trooper were injured.

The driver continued to evade police for about another mile, before he ran from his vehicle. Police soon caught the driver and arrested 41-year-old Joseph L. Morrow of Madison. He was checked out at Columbus Regional Hospital before being taken to Bartholomew County Jail for numerous preliminary felony and misdemeanor charges.

The name of the trooper has not been released. He will be placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated. Detectives from the Indiana State Police Sellersburg District will lead the investigation.