Trinity Lutheran student winner of Congressional arts competition

Rep. Greg Pence Press Release

Columbus, IN – U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (R-IN) announced the winner for Indiana’s 6th District Annual Congressional Art Competition.

Every spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nation-wide high school arts competition to recognize and encourage the artistic talent throughout the nation. Each year the students exhibit impressive creativity and dedication to the arts.

The winner of the 2024 Congressional Art Competition for Indiana’s 6th District is Lillian Fowler of Trinity Lutheran High School, whose artwork will hang in the U.S. Capitol building for one year.

“I want to thank all the students in Indiana’s 6th District that participated in this year’s competition and congratulate our winner,” Congressman Pence said. “These students’ artworks are nothing short of amazing and their artistic ability is astounding. I wish each of these talented young artists continued success in their development at schools across the 6th District.”