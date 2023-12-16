Tricycle recovered after downtown Columbus thefts

Russell Rossman

Columbus police were able to return a man’s tricycle that he needs to ride to work, after an investigation into multiple thefts and burglaries in the city.

According to Columbus Police Department, city officers and county deputies with the Intelligence Led Policing Unit investigated the crimes in downtown Columbus. They reviewed security footage and recognized the suspect as 48-year-old Russell “Rusty’ Rossman.

Detectives tracked Rossman to a home in Jewell Village where he was taken into custody. That’s where police found the stolen three-wheeler.

Rossman was arrested on preliminary felony charges of burglary and theft.

The investigation into the theft/burglary cases remains ongoing.

CPD Officer Sam Lucas and Devon Reece after a stolen tricycle was returned. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department