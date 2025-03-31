Trees and powerlines down; thousands without power

Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

8:35 p.m. update

Bartholomew County REMC is reporting 768 customers without power, most in Ohio Township.

Jackson County REMC is reporting hundreds without power in its coverage area, including 342 near North Vernon, 30 near Brownstown and more than 300 near South Bethany.

Southeastern Indiana REMC is reporting 142 customers without power in its area.

Johnson County REMC is reporting no current outages.

8:30 p.m. update

Thousands of people in our area are without power in the wake of severe storms this evening.

Duke Energy is reporting nearly more than 5,000 customers without power including 4,000 in the Columbus area, another 765 in western Bartholomew County, 426 in Nashville, 81 near Jonesville, 71 near Burnsville, 51 near Brownstown and 465 near Medora as of 8:26 p.m.

8:20 p.m. update

Bartholomew County Emergency Management says that there are trees and power lines down block roads at multiple locations.

They urge you to stay off the roads and to allow crews time to clean up the debris and damage from the storms.

Tornado warnings were issued for Bartholomew County at 7:08 p.m. and again at 7:29 p.m. according to the National Weather Service.