Traveling Vietnam Memorial to open today in Jackson County

A reminder that a traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall will be opening to the public later today at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Brownstown.

Assembly is scheduled to start this morning on the wall and should be finished by 2 this afternoon, according to organizers. Once that is finished, the wall will be open to visitors around the clock until 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

There will be a welcome home ceremony at 10 Thursday for Vietnam Veterans.

The wall is a three quarters scale replica of the Washington D.C. memorial and includes a mobile education center.