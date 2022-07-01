Trash routes delayed, offices closed for July 4th holiday

Government offices will be closing on Monday in celebration of the Independence Day holiday

In Columbus, city trash, recycling and yard waste routes will be running a day late all week, with normal Monday routes running on Tuesday. Normal Friday routes will be running on Saturday. You should have your trash to the curb by the normal 7 a.m. in the morning.

Columbus City Utilities offices will also be closed Monday. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.