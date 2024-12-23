Trash routes delayed due to Christmas holiday

Because of the holiday, there will be no Columbus trash or recycling pickups on Wednesday, Christmas Day. Curbside trash and recycling collections in Columbus will be delayed by a day this week starting on Christmas Day, with normal Wednesday routes happening Thursday and normal Friday pickups happening on Saturday.

All local government offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Columbus City Utilities offices will also be closed on these days. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, please call 812-372-8861.

Columbus city crews will begin picking up Christmas trees during their normal trash and recycling collection routes starting Thursday. You should have your trees curbside on the same day as your normal pickups.

All trees must be removed from bags and they must be free of ornaments, hooks, stands, or nails.

Call-ins will not be accepted for Christmas trees and collections will not be made on private streets or on alleys. Christmas tree collections will end on January 26th

You can get more information on the CurbCycle or Columbus Collect apps, or on the city website at https://www.columbus.in.gov/public-works/