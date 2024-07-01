Trash pickups to be delayed in Columbus for holiday; government offices closed

Local government offices in Columbus will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Independence Day holiday.

There will be no trash or recycling pickups in Columbus on Thursday. Instead, Thursday and Friday collections will be delayed by one day, with normal Thursday routes on Friday, and normal Friday routes on Saturday.

You should have your Toters to the curb by 7 on your delayed trash day.

You can get more information on the city website at columbus.in.gov and going to the Department of Public Works or through the Columbus Collects App on your phone.

Columbus City Utilities offices will also be closed. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call 812-372-8861.