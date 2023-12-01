Traffic tie-ups planned for Festival of Lights parade Saturday

Drivers in downtown Columbus Saturday afternoon and evening will see some traffic changes as the city prepares for the Festival of Lights parade.

According to organizers of the festival, detours in the downtown area will start at 12:30 Saturday afternoon and will continue until at least 9 p.m. in some areas.

Detours will include westbound lanes of State Road 46 or Third Street at Franklin Street, southbound Washington Street starting at 11th Street and eastbound State Road 46 or Third Street starting at Second Street.,

You should use caution if you are driving in the area Saturday and be alert for safety officials directions.

Detour routes:

If traveling west on State Road 46/3rd Street

Detour begins at Frankin Street.

Turn right/north on Franklin Street to 11th Street and turn left/west.

Take the roundabout to the Lindsey Street exit.

Take Lindsey Street to State Road 46/3rd Street.

Turn right/west at State Road 46/3rd Street to continue west.

If traveling south on Washington Street

Detour begins at 11th Street

Turn right/west at Washington and 11th Street.

Take the roundabout to the Lindsey Street exit.

Turn right/west at State Road 46/3rd Street to go west, or continue straight/south on Lindsey and left on 2nd Street to go east on State Road 46/2nd Street.

If traveling east on State Road 46/2nd Street to downtown

Drive east on 2nd Street and turn north/left on to Franklin Street.

Continue on Franklin Street to 11th Street.

Turn left/west on to 11th Street.

Turn right/north on to Washington Street or continue on 11th Street to Lindsey.