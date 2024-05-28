Traffic stop leads to two arrests on drug charges in Seymour

Two people were arrested Saturday on drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Seymour.

According to Seymour Police Department, witnesses reported that a driver of a vehicle near Ninth and North Ewing Streets appeared to be under the influence and was also a habitual traffic violator. Police stopped the vehicle and officers say that the driver, 33-year-old Luke Newkirk of Seymour, IN, attempted to switch seats with the passenger.

Police attempted to take Newkirk into custody but he struggled and tried to get rid of a plastic bag containing fentanyl. A search of the vehicle recovered more than 70 grams of methamphetamine, scales and drug paraphernalia. Police say that the passenger, 36-year-old Ryanne Snodgrass, also of Seymour, attempted to hide a syringe and drug paraphernalia while being taken to the jail.

Newkirk is facing preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while a habitual traffic violator, dealing methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and a narcotic, obstruction of justice, and resisting law enforcement.

Snodgrass is being accused of dealing methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and a narcotic, and obstruction of justice.

