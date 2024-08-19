Traffic stop leads to Seymour drug trafficking arrest

Seymour police found more than 200 pills in a car last week after a driver was seen driving erratically.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers stopped the vehicle in the 1200 block of Tipton Street after concluding that the driver could be impaired.

The driver, 39-year-old Andrea Hurley of Seymour appeared to be under the influence and was taken into custody. A search recovered the pills and Hurley was taken to the hospital to have her blood drawn.

She was arrested on preliminary charges including dealing in and possessing the drugs, violating the Legend Drug Act, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and maintaining a common nuisance.