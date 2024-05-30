Traffic stop leads to drug-dealing arrest

A traffic stop in Bartholomew County led to the arrest of a passenger on drug-dealing charges.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy pulled over a vehicle on U.S. 31 near County Road North 550W Tuesday. A passenger appeared nervous during the stop. A police dog alerted to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle and a search led to a backpack. Inside, police discovered methamphetamine, packaging materials, scales, smoking devices, marijuana, oxycodone pills and nearly $3,000 in cash.

The passenger, John W. Hayes, was arrested on preliminary charges including dealing in methamphetamine and a controlled substance, as well as for possessing the meth, marijuana, controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Photos courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.