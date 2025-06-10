Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in North Vernon

North Vernon police arrested a driver on drug-related charges after a traffic stop last week.

North Vernon Police Department announced yesterday that an officer noticed a driver make a traffic violation on June 3rd and pulled the driver over at a convenience store on North State Street. That’s when police noticed the driver appeared impaired. A test revealed the presence of stimulants in the driver’s system and a police dog alerted to the smell of narcotics inside the vehicle. Police say that a search uncovered cocaine and prescription pills the driver did not have a prescription for.

The driver, Julie Kenney was first taken to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital for a drug test and then to jail on preliminary charges for possessing the drugs as well as operating a vehicle while intoxicated.