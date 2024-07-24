Traditional ceremony planned for new fire truck

The Columbus Fire Department will be welcoming its newest fire engine with a ceremony next week.

According to firefighters, the new Engine 5 is a custom pumper manufactured by E-One. It can carry up to four firefighters, has a Cummins power train, a 1000-gallon portable water supply and can pump 1500 gallons of water per minute. In addition to firefighting equipment it also carries advanced life support and trauma equipment. The new engine cost the city $868,000.

The previous Engine 5 is a 2004 truck and is being reassigned to the Fire Department Training Division where it will be the department’s first designated training engine.

The fire department will be holding a traditional wet down and push-in ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 1st at Fire Station 5 on Goeller Court. There will be an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. at the fire station.