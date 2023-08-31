Toyota Material Handling recognized for environmental achievements

Toyota Material Handling is being recognized for its environmental efforts.

The Columbus company, has been named to the G75 Green Supply Chain Partner list. The list is released each year by Inbound Logistics, and recognizes 75 companies that go above and beyond prioritizing green initiatives and helping global supply chains become more sustainable.

Bill Finerty, Toyota Material Handling President and CEO, said the company is committed to creating a sustainable tomorrow. He said the parent company, Toyota Industries Corporation, has committed to a leadership initiative to create a carbon-neutral society, a recycling-based company, harmony with nature and the promotion of environmental management.

In 2021, Toyota was recognized with the Indiana Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence for its CO2 reduction projects. Those efforts have contributed to an estimated CO2 savings of the equivalent of 3,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles being driven for a full year.

Toyota Material Handling has held zero-landfill status since 2004. Local sustainability efforts include the company’s annual Environment Week. The Toyota Environment Week team planted more than 2,500 trees and 2,000 butterfly garden seed packets in the local community last year to protect the local butterfly population and support biodiversity.