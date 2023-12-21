Toyota Material Handling partners with Red Cross for new bloodmobile

Toyota Material Handling headquarter in Columbus is partnering with the local Red Cross to provide a new, state-of-the art blood mobile for the region.

According to the company, the vehicle is a one-of-a-kind co-branded bloodmobile which can accommodate four donors simultaneously, is designed to account for COVID requirements and is the first unit in the United States equipped with solar panels. The company says that the vehicle is in line with the company’s Vision 2030 goals to reduce its carbon footprint.

Bill Finerty, Toyota Material Handling President and CEO, said the collaboration reflects the company culture of continuous improvement and its dedication to sustainably serve its communities.

Toyota formalized its relationship with the southern Indiana Red Cross in 2018. Throughout North America, the company aids Red Cross projects providing financial support, forklift safety and operation training, natural disaster relief, equipment donations and more. The company also provides associates with paid volunteer time each year, and a percentage of those hours are earmarked for the Red Cross

The new bloodmobile will serve the entire southern Indiana region and has the capacity to collection about 30,000 units of blood annually.

Photo courtesy of Toyota Material Handling