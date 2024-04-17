Toyota Material Handling announces new CFO

Toyota Material Handling North America is announcing the promotion of Mark Taggart to the role of chief financial officer.

According to the Columbus-based company, Taggart previously has served as president and CEO of Toyota Industries Commercial Finance and will continue as chairman of Toyota Industries Global Commercial Finance

In the new role, Taggart will be responsible for the financial strategy of Toyota Material Handling North America’s major companies — Toyota Material Handling and The Raymond Corporation. The company says Taggart plans to introduce efficient solutions to propel the company’s fiscal responsibility and success. Those will align with Toyota’s culture of kaizen – or continuous improvement.

Taggart joined the Toyota group of companies in 1996. Prior to his role with Toyota Industries Commercial Finance, he served as President and CEO of Toyota Financial Savings Bank.

John Crews, Toyota Industries Commercial Finance General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, will succeed Taggart as President.