Toyota encourages forklift safety with Washington DC event

Toyota Material Handling will be taking part in National Forklift Safety Day in Washington D.C. today.

According to the Columbus company, the annual event is hosted by the Industrial Truck Association to encourage operator training and responsible use of forklifts. Toyota says there are about 4.5 million forklift operators in the U.S. workforce and the company encourages a culture of safety in the use of forklifts.

Toyota Material Handling North American President and CEO Brett Wood serves as president of the association and was on the founding committee for National Forklift Safety Day in 2014. He will speak on the topic at an event at the National Press Club today.

This year Toyota is stressing the theme of Every Move Matters which includes tips on checking blind spots, buckling seat belts and maintaining safe speeds.

File photo courtesy of Toyota Material Handling.