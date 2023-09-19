Toyota employees receive Women in Supply Chain awards

Two employees of Toyota Material Handling are being recognized with the 2023 Women in Supply Chain Awards.

According to the company, Lea Ann King and Kim Douglass received the award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. It recognizes women whose accomplishments, mentorship and actions set a positive example for women in the supply chain network.

King, Toyota’s vice president of legal and general counsel, founded the Toyota Women’s Impact Network and serves on the board of the Industrial Truck Association.

Douglass, an Assembly Team Leader at Toyota, was the first woman to medal in the Toyota Material Handling Group’s Global Skill Competition, earning the gold in the 2022 competition. She also serves as an ambassador for the Toyota Women’s Impact Network.

Lea Ann King. Photo courtesy of Toyota Material Handline Kim Douglass. Photo courtesy of Toyota Material Handline