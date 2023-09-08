Tower climb Monday to honor 9-11 heroes

Columbus Township Fire & Rescue Department is announcing a memorial climb of the Mill Race Tower Monday to recognize those firefighters killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The climb will start at just after 8:46 with the dispatch over emergency radios honoring those who died. Then the climbing will start, as participants work to scale the 78 floors the firefighters reached that day before the tower’s collapse. Locally, that will mean 11 times up the Mill Race Park tower with a partial 12th climb.

The goal is to remember those lost that day and you are invited to participate.

Columbus rescue workers will also be holding a ceremony at the City Hall plaza on Monday, starting 1t 8:30.