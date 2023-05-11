Tour de Trails afterparty Saturday at Donner Park

This weekend’s Tour De Trails bike rides will be celebrated with an afterparty at Donner Park Saturday, and you are invited to the first-ever event to support the Columbus Parks Foundation.

The after party will feature music by Northbound Hounds, food by Big JT’s BBQ, beverages by Hog Molly Brewing Co., yoga by Elemental Yoga, and Zumba with Jana. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Donner Park Shelterhouse.

The Tour de Trails Bicycle Challenge includes a 20K, 50K, or 80K ride. You can participate as an individual or as part of a team. Onsite registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Tickets for the challenge are $30 and proceeds benefit the Columbus Park Foundation.