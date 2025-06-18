Tornado watch in effect until 8 p.m. tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 39 counties in Indiana.

In our area, those include Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson and Shelby Counties.

Widespread thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into this evening, with potential for severe storms in the 2 to 10 p.m. time frame. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, though large hail, isolated tornadoes, and localized flash flooding will also be possible.

The tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.